Home / India News / 6 cases of Mucormycosis seen in Himachal Pradesh so far: Officials
india news

6 cases of Mucormycosis seen in Himachal Pradesh so far: Officials

The state's first case was reported on May 20 from Hamirpur district. Black fungus was detected near the nose of a woman from the district's Khagar area, officials said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment.(AP file photo)

Six cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been detected in Himachal Pradesh so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The state's first case was reported on May 20 from Hamirpur district. Black fungus was detected near the nose of a woman from the district's Khagar area, they said.

Three other cases were reported from Kangra and two from Solan, the officials said.

Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

People whose immunity has been weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to contract mucormycosis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP