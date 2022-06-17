6 children among 7 dead in rain-related incidents in Assam, Meghalaya

Silchar/Shillong: At least seven persons, including six children, died in rain-related incidents in Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday, officials from the two northeastern states said.

In Assam’s Goalpara district, two children died while they were asleep after the side walls of their house collapsed on them in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, said officials from the district disaster management authority.

The incident took place in the Azadnagar area of the district.

On Tuesday, four construction workers died after a building collapsed in Guwahati due to landslide. So far, the state has registered 44 deaths due to floods and landslides this year.

“Landslide is a big concern and today (Thursday), fresh deaths have been reported. We have advised people to stay away from areas prone to landslide,” said Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, chief executive officer, Assam state disaster authority.

In Meghalaya, five persons including four minor siblings were killed after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall engulfed their house, officials said.

The incident took place in Nongspung Laitlarem village in the East Khasi Hills district, a district official said. Another person, a 24-year-old woman was swept away by a flash flood while she was in the kitchen preparing food at Jashiar village in the Southwest Khasi Hills district.

