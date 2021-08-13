6 held for assault on UP Muslim man, 3 get bail

LUCKNOW Six people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur town for allegedly assaulting a 45-year-old Muslim man and forcing him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” slogans while his daughter clings to him, police said on Friday, adding that three of the accused were later released.

A 25-second viral footage of the incident, which police said took place at the Kacchi Basti locality in the Barra area of Kanpur on Wednesday, shows e-rickshaw puller being thrashed by some men. The man’s daughter is seen trying to save her father, crying and asking the attackers not to beat him up.

Police commissioner (Kanpur), Asim Arun, said three men -- Rajesh Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Aman Gupta -- were arrested in connection with the case on Thursday night but were released a few hours later in view of the Supreme Court order against overcrowding in prisons during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to news agency PTI, Aman Gupta is affiliated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). All of the accused are aged between 25 and 30 and are residents of the Barra area.

Police have identified the three others arrested on Friday as Ankit Verma, Keshu and Shubham.

Arun said the e-rickshaw puller was rescued by the local police personnel and brought safely to the police station when he was being paraded through the streets of Kanpur and assaulted on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kanpur police said they have filed an FIR against 15 unidentified people for the incident under various sections, including assault and criminal intimidation, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Charges under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) have also been added to the FIR, said a senior police officer who did not want to be named.

“Once the viral video came to our notice, we took cognisance and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC,” deputy commissioner of police (South), Raveena Tyagi, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Several teams were formed to identify and arrest the culprits, she added.

Meanwhile, soon after the arrests were made, some people associated with right-wing outfits sat on a dharna outside the DCP’s office on Thursday night. They left only after police assurance.

Police said a heavy police force has been deployed in the locality to avert any trouble, ensure peace and maintain law and order situation.

The Muslim man said that said around 3 pm on Wednesday, some people started abusing and assaulting him. They threatened to kill his family, he said, adding that he was saved by police. The man is a relative of a Muslim family, which is involved in a dispute with their Hindu neighbours in the Kanpur locality, police said. The police statement said that in July, the two families filed complaints against each other at the local police station.

(With PTI inputs)