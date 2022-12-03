6 killed after makeshift mine collapses in Bastar

Six people, including five women, were killed after a portion of a makeshift white clay mine collapsed on them in Bastar district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Maalgaon village under Nagarnar police station area, around 12 km from Jagdalpur, the district headquarters.

Three women were injured in the incident and the condition of one of them is serious, said police.

“Three days ago, the villagers found that a field had white clay [deposits] and some of them started digging it up for their personal use.Many people from nearby villagers came to dig the clay. On Friday, when the victims were digging, the mine collapsed and they got trapped under the debris,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sundarraj P. He added that other villagers rushed to rescue the victims but failed.

In Bastar region, white clay, commonly known as “Chhui”, is used by villagers to paint mud walls.

Upon receiving information of the incident, the police rushed a team and launched rescue work, the IG said.

“While five trapped under the debris died on the spot, the sixth person succumbed when they were being shifted to the hospital,” Sundarraj said, adding that the three women who were injured are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

As per the police, the administration has levelled the field after the incident.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the deaths and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He added that the district collector would ensure the best treatment for the injured.

Bastar district collector Chandan Kumar said that the incident is unfortunate and an investigation will be carried out.