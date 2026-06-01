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6 killed in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur as Thar rams into auto from behind

Rescue personnel used specialised equipment to extricate victims trapped inside the mangled autorickshaw.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh
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Six people died, and four were injured after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into an autorickshaw in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The impact propelled the autorickshaw forward, trapping it between the Thar and a container lorry parked on the roadside, completely crushing the autorickshaw, police said.(PTI/ Representational)

According to the police, eight passengers, all agricultural workers, and one driver were travelling in the autorickshaw on National Highway-44 from Peresandra towards Bagepalli when the speeding Thar allegedly struck it from behind. The impact propelled the autorickshaw forward, trapping it between the Thar and a container lorry parked on the roadside, completely crushing the autorickshaw, police added.

“Preliminary probe shows the Thar was overspeeding when it crashed,” said Chikkaballapura SP Kushal Choukse.

“The injured are being treated at Bagepalli Taluk Government Hospital. A detailed inquiry is underway, and all aspects are being examined. All the victims were agricultural workers returning home after work, the SP added.”

The deceased have been identified as autorickshaw driver B K Anjinappa (35), N Umadevi (55), B R Vijaya (40), K N Lakshmamma (50) and R Sarojamma (65). Another injured passenger, B S Arunamma (48), later died in hospital, raising the death toll to six.

 
karnataka accident road accident
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