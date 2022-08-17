6 members of family found dead at home in Jammu

Six members of a family were found dead on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances at their residences in Jammu, police said. Of the six bodies recovered, two were found in one house and four in another house, according to news agency ANI, in Tawi Vihar in Sidhra locality on the outskirts of Jammu city. The cause of death in not known yet.

The bodies have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, widow of late Ghulam Hassan, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.

Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

