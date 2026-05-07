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6 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Hamirpur, search underway

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said a search for the missing is being conducted by teams of the NDRF and the SDRF.

Published on: May 07, 2026 02:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Six people, including children, went missing and three were rescued after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, police said on Thursday.

Hamirpur: NDRF and SDRF personnel carry out a search and rescue operation after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River, in Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 7, 2026.(PTI)

They said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area when nine people, not including the boatman, were returning from a river island.

According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, managed to rescue three people -- Vishnu, Rinku and Parul. The remaining six -- Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) -- are missing, police said.

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said a search for the missing is being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the district administration to investigate the cause of the accident and put in place effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

 
hamirpur uttar pradesh yamuna
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