6 new aerial routes in North-East to become operational from tomorrow. Check frequency, timings
6 new aerial routes in North-East to become operational from tomorrow. Check frequency, timings

The ministry of civil aviation said in a statement that the aerial connectivity on the six routes has been a “long-pending demand” of the natives of the region.
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the region has added nine airports in a span of seven years.(HT file photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:13 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday flagged off six routes connecting Kolkata, Guwahati, Aizawl, and Shillong, expanding the aerial connectivity in North-East India. Speaking at the virtual event, Scindia said that the government has further expanded the connectivity across entire North-East India by connecting four cities with one flight.

“I am delighted to mention the fact that Alliance Air’s most ATR aircraft are deployed on the North-Eastern routes...This underlines the due importance given to the North-East by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the leadership of our Prime Minister," Scindia said.

The new routes commencing operations from today are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata.

The civil aviation minister was virtually joined by General V K Singh (Retd.), MoS, civil aviation, and Rajeev Bansal, secretary, civil aviation ministry.

Scindia mentioned that the government has already started 60 airports and 387 routes, out of which 100 routes are awarded in North East alone. Highlighting the “due importance” of the North-Eastern states for the government, he said that the region has added nine airports in a span of seven years.

“Under the UDAN scheme, we have connected cities that had no mention on the aviation map of the country,” he said.

These 6 new routes are to become operational from tomorrow:

Flt No.FromToFrequencyDeparture timeArrival time
9I 755KolkataGuwahatiMon, Tues, Thurs & Sat07500920
9I 755GuwahatiAizawlMon, Tues, Thurs & Sat09501045
9I 755AizawlShillongMon, Tues, Thurs & Sat11151215
9I 756ShillongAizawlMon, Tues, Thurs & Sat12451345
9I 756AizawlGuwahatiMon, Tues, Thurs & Sat14101510
9I 756GuwahatiShillongMon, Tues, Thurs & Sat15551725
