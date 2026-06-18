6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip meet, more clarity after confusion over rebel number

Six of the nine Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or (UBT) Lok Sabha members skipped a meeting of the party’s parliamentary wing on Thursday, a day after they signed a letter to form a separate grouping ahead of a planned merger with the Shiv Sena. The move offered more clarity after confusion about the actual number of rebels, as they need a minimum of six to form a separate group to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

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The meeting was to determine how many Lok Sabha members are with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray, and whether he would avert a split.

Arvind Sawant, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha leader, issued a whip on Wednesday, directing all nine members to attend the meeting in New Delhi at 11am the following day. He warned of action if the party’s members of Parliament (MPs) skipped the meeting. “Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray had instructed that if any MP defected, he should be trampled on in the street,” he said in a direct warning to the rebels.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha member Anil Desai said invitations were sent to all party parliamentarians through WhatsApp, email, and other channels. “We also have acknowledgements confirming receipt of the invitation, and we are hopeful that all our parliamentarians will attend the meeting,” said Desai before the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said that they will take action against the MPs who have disobeyed the whip and skipped the meeting. The party is likely to issue show-cause notices to the six MPs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said that they will take action against the MPs who have disobeyed the whip and skipped the meeting. The party is likely to issue show-cause notices to the six MPs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that things will be clear in an hour on the stand of the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that things will be clear in an hour on the stand of the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sheetal Mhatre, the Shiv Sena spokesperson, said instead of talking to the MPs, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut started abusing them. “They showed a lack of confidence in the six MPs and are threatening them. They are talking of beating the MPs. Is Sanjay Raut trying to damage the Sena (UBT) by doing all this? The Sena (UBT) should have established a dialogue with the MPs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheetal Mhatre, the Shiv Sena spokesperson, said instead of talking to the MPs, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut started abusing them. “They showed a lack of confidence in the six MPs and are threatening them. They are talking of beating the MPs. Is Sanjay Raut trying to damage the Sena (UBT) by doing all this? The Sena (UBT) should have established a dialogue with the MPs.” {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Patil, and Omraje Nimbalkar, had signed a letter stating they had formed a separate group.

“We are told that they submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker,” said Sena secretary Kiran Pawaskar.

Another Shiv Sena leader said that party MP Shrikant Shinde and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik met the Speaker on Wednesday with the Sena (UBT) MPs. “The MPs have submitted a four-page letter to Birla, in which they have also said they have no faith in the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, adding that it has moved away from the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.”

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A Lok Sabha official told HT on Wednesday there was no confirmation if the speaker had received any letter from either the Shiv Sena or any other party.

Sanjay Patil indicated on Wednesday that he was not part of the rebel group, raising doubts about the total number of rebels. “I have clarified that I am not joining any other party. I am very much in Mumbai today [Wednesday] and will also attend the party’s meeting scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi,” he said. “I have neither received any offer nor been approached by any party or political leader.”

The statement came even as Patil’s residence in Mumbai was provided police protection amid the defection buzz. His daughter and Sena (UBT) corporator Rajool Patil said her father was in Mumbai and will attend the Shiv Sena (UBT) meeting. “I don’t know if he has signed the letter given to the speaker.’’

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On Tuesday, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Eknath Shinde, Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, and Anil Desai, rushed to the national capital. Sanjay Patil and Omraje Nimbalkar denied travelling to the Capital.

Shinde camped in Delhi for 18 hours and consulted legal experts on aspects of possible Shiv Sena (UBT) split, before returning to Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Sanjay Raut, who met Birla in the national capital along with Sawant and Desai, on Wednesday warned against any possible defections, saying those who wish to leave the party should resign and face the public again. “If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent,” he said.

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Sawant said Sanjay Patil had called him to say he would attend the party’s meeting on Thursday.

Raut alleged that the rebels are being bought and each was offered ₹50 crore to leave the party. “ ₹15 crore was given as an advance. I was even told the MPs were not willing to sit in the chartered planes till they were given the advance,” said Raut.

Another Sena minister in Maharashtra said the rebel MPs were negotiating what they would get in return, which slowed the defection process. “...Sanjay Jadhav was assured he would be made a minister of state in the Union government, but another MP is demanding a ministerial berth,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his party has nothing to do with the attempt to slit the Shiv Sena (UBT).

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This is the third such crisis in Maharashtra after splits in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in 2022 and 2023. The developments come a week after 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers proposed merging with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India and backed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, boosting the ruling coalition’s numbers in the Lok Sabha.

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