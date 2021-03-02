6 states, UT have Covid-19 positivity rate higher than national average: Govt

Five states and one Union territories have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2 per cent, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday, as India’s infection tally went over 11.12 million. Maharashtra leads Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent, the health ministry said. Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested for the coronavirus disease.

The health ministry also said that India's active Covid-19 cases stand at 168,358, as the country added 12,286 new infections in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu cumulatively accounting for 84.16 per cent of the active infections. Maharashtra and Kerala alone account for 67.84 per cent of total active cases, it said. The country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51 per cent of India's total infections.

The ministry also said 80.33 per cent of the new cases are from five states—Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily infections at 6,397 and it is followed by Kerala with 1,938 and Punjab with 633.

“The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs manifesting higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a rise in the daily new COVID cases. States/UTs have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of COVID-19. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasized.,” the ministry said.

It also highlighted that eight states— Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana—are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The number of patients recovering from the coronavirus disease has surged to 10,798,921 with 12,464 people discharged between Monday and Tuesday morning. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,754, in Kerala, 3,475 people have recovered followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu. "India's recovery rate at 97.07 per cent continues to be amongst the highest in the world," the ministry said adding 86.55 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in six states.

Of the 91 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, six states account for 85.71 per cent of the new fatalities. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 30, Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths and Kerala 13, the ministry said. West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, it added.

