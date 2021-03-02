12,286 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 11.12 mn

India on Tuesday recorded 12,286 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, pushing the infection tally to 11,124,527, according to the health ministry dashboard at 8am. The total recoveries, meanwhile, surged to 1,07,98,921, taking the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.07 per cent.

While the death toll increased to 157,248 with 91 new fatalities, the active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

On Monday, the country witnessed 15,510 fresh cases and the toll stood at 157,157.

These numbers come in the backdrop of India beginning its second phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities on Monday. Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the Covid-19 vaccination centre.

This phase will cover close to 270 million beneficiaries and self-registration was opened from 9am. After registration, beneficiaries are to book an appointment for vaccination. There is also an option for booking a walk-in appointment after registration.

The registration will take place on the upgraded Co-Win website, and according to the health ministry’s Co-Win guidelines, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile phone number.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi got themselves vaccinated in this phase.