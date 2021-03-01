IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Surge in Covid cases in Haryana continues even as positivity rate dips
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Surge in Covid cases in Haryana continues even as positivity rate dips

For a third successive week, coronavirus infections in Haryana continued to surge, recording an increase of 370 more cases last week as compared to the week before
READ FULL STORY
By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST

For a third successive week, coronavirus infections in Haryana continued to surge, recording an increase of 370 more cases last week as compared to the week before.

As per the health department’s data, the state registered 1,054 new cases last week (Feb 22-28) as against 684 cases reported the week before (Feb 15-21). The steady increase in cases after a prolonged spell of decline which continued for 11 weeks prompted Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to convene a review meeting of the administrative secretaries to take stock of the preparedness.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said that despite surge in infection, the current positivity rate is below 1% and the cumulative positivity rate has gone down to 4.8%.

“The health department tested over 1.15 lakh individuals last week. So, our sampling rate continues to be good. In fact, we are testing over one lakh persons even when the infection is going down,” the ACS said.

Arora said more than 1.5 lakh healthcare workers (HCW) have been given the first dose and over 71,000 have been given the second dose so far. Against 1.30 lakh registered frontline workers, 71,000 had been given the first dose.

While an all-time low of 534 cases were reported between February 1-7, the state had reported an all-time high of 17,616 cases during September 14-20 last year.

Officials said that the recovery rate is 98.4% and the mortality rate is 1.1%.

As per statistics, 15 districts in state have a positivity rate in the range of 2.5% to 5.5%, meaning it is lower than the critical positivity rate of more than 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2 %.

While three districts - Nuh (0.9%), Charkhi Dadri (1.2%) and Jhajjar (1.9%) have a desirable positivity rate of less than 2%, four districts - Faridabad (8.6%), Gurugram (7.1%), Rewari (7%) and Panchkula (6%) continued to have critical positivity rate of more than 6%.

Free masks to people, police start 2 week drive to enforce Covid guidelines

The Haryana Police have launched a two-week campaign on Monday to educate people and enforce wearing masks following Khattar’s directions to give five free masks to those found with uncovered face.

“Publicity campaigns, including radio jingles regarding Covid guidelines should be launched and guidelines should be followed meticulously. Physical checking of industries and enforcement of Covid precautions at public places should be done regularly,” the CM directed while reviewing a meeting regarding Covid.

He directed officers to ramp up Covid-19 management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact-tracing, focused clinical management and proactive information, education and communication activities.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said in view of the spurt in Covid cases and casual attitude among people, police have started two-week campaign to make people aware of risk of infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Surge in Covid cases in Haryana continues even as positivity rate dips

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
For a third successive week, coronavirus infections in Haryana continued to surge, recording an increase of 370 more cases last week as compared to the week before
READ FULL STORY
Close
State home minister Anil Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to additional chief secretary (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that incumbent Manoj Yadava has over four years of service left. (HT PHOTO)
State home minister Anil Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to additional chief secretary (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that incumbent Manoj Yadava has over four years of service left. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Tenure row: No plans to replace DGP, can continue till he retires, says Khattar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Anil Vij, a straightforward man, speaks his mind; have known him since 90s and know about his temperament; we will clear the air over the matter when we sit together,” says the CM
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the House, the Punjab Governor said, "My government is fully alive to the concerns of the farmers in the State as they are the pivot of the state's economy. We will not let the farmers and the farm workers suffer in any manner."(Twitter/@vpsbadnore)
Addressing the House, the Punjab Governor said, "My government is fully alive to the concerns of the farmers in the State as they are the pivot of the state's economy. We will not let the farmers and the farm workers suffer in any manner."(Twitter/@vpsbadnore)
chandigarh news

Punjab governor says farm laws don't address farmers' stagnating income problem

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal, criticised Governor V P Singh Badnore for not sending for the President’s consideration the Bills passed by the state Assembly last year to "counter" the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers outside the State Bank of India’s branch at Bazaar Number 4 in Abohar on Monday after the building was sealed on the local municipal corporation’s orders for default on paying rent. (HT Photo)
Customers outside the State Bank of India’s branch at Bazaar Number 4 in Abohar on Monday after the building was sealed on the local municipal corporation’s orders for default on paying rent. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

SBI’s oldest branch in Punjab shut for not paying rent to Abohar Municipal Corporation

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Municipal corporation seals bank branch for unauthorised occupation of its property since 1982, leaving customers, staff in a quandary
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT Photo)
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HC grants anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Saini, ex-IG Umranangal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The two moved the high court after their bail pleas were dismissed by the sessions court in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkumar Gupta, the spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party, in Ambala. (HT file photo)
Rajkumar Gupta, the spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party, in Ambala. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana Janchetna Party spokesman held in drug case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Delhi Police team arrest Rajkumar Gupta in Ambala after an accused in opium smuggling case named him
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
chandigarh news

Haryana minister Vij says don’t need vaccine now. Explains his reason

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a ‘true hero’ and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs riding cycles as they head to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday to protest the fuel price hike. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs riding cycles as they head to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday to protest the fuel price hike. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab budget session begins on note of protest

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:15 PM IST
SAD MLAs tear copies of governor’s address against the ruling Congress’s failure to keep its 2017 poll promises, while AAP members headed to the Vidhan Sabha on cycles to protest fuel price hike
READ FULL STORY
Close
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

2 minors among 3 raped in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Three incidents of rape, including two of minors, were reported in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Sunday in which the accused are yet to be arrested
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victims, in their early 20s, were on a bike. (HT Photo)
The victims, in their early 20s, were on a bike. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Speeding SUV kills two Chandigarh University students

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The two were going to Kharar when a Toyota Fortuner rammed into their bike near the Phase-7 traffic junction in Mohali
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
chandigarh news

Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:03 AM IST
A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around 2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Only on-site registrations to take place on first day; Co-WIN portal for online registrations to go live too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
chandigarh news

Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After a slow start, more cops are coming forward to get a jab in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra and Arslan Z Khan’s opening stand of 111 runs goes in vain. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra and Arslan Z Khan’s opening stand of 111 runs goes in vain. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare trophy: Chandigarh lose to Saurashtra by 66 runs

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Led by a superb 130-ball knock of 174 runs from Prerak Mankad, Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by 66 runs in the Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP