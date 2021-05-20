6 things you should not do before or after vaccination, Centre issues guideline

With several changes newly introduced in the country's ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19, the Centre has issued a guideline specifying some dos and don'ts so that there remains no confusion for people booking vaccine appointments online. Currently, India is in the third phase of the vaccination drive where people in the age group of 18 to 44 years are also eligible to get the vaccine, though the Centre has asked states to prioritise the vaccination of the 45+ people as Covid-19 is more threatening for older people.

Here are the 6 things that one should not do:

> Walk-in without an appointment. All slots are being booked online through Cowin registration.

> One person should not register on multiple platforms.

> One person should not use multiple phone numbers and multiple ID proofs from different platforms.

> On the day of vaccination, one should not consume alcohol or any other intoxicants.

> One should not panic in case of any vaccine side effect.

> There is no need for registration on Cowin for the second dose.

Also Read: Man gets Covishield jab and Covaxin certificate

Who should defer their vaccination?

According to the latest guidelines, people who have just recovered from Covid should wait for three months, instead of four weeks as mandated earlier, for their vaccination.

The same waiting period of three months has been also advised for those who have been treated with plasma therapy, and those who got infected after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

People who have been hospitalised for any other illness should wait for four to eight weeks for the vaccination.

New rules for the second dose of Covishield

The 2nd dose of Covishield can be taken after 12 to 16 weeks of the 1st dose. The Cowin portal has been configured accordingly, but those who have already booked their appointments can take their second doses on the scheduled date if they want. They can also reschedule the second date to meet the new guideline of 84 days' gap.