India News
india news

6 women HC judges in Kerala for first time

The state contributed the country’s first female judge Anna Chandy in 1937, who later became the first female judge of the Kerala High Court in 1959.
The two judges, Justice Sofi Thomas and Justice C S Sudha were sworn-in as Kerala high court judges. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

With the swearing-in of two more women judges on Wednesday, the number of women judges in Kerala High Court rose to six, a first in the judicial history of the state. The two judges, Justice Sofi Thomas and Justice C S Sudha took oath on Wednesday. There are four other women sitting judges, Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Mary Joseph, Justice V Shersy and Justice M A Anitha.

“It is a glorious chapter in the judicial history of the state. Usually, women judges’ numbers will be minuscule in higher courts. This is the first time six women judges are taking up their position in the High Court. It is a good day for the judiciary, but we need more,” said senior lawyer and former director-general of prosecution T Asaf Ali, adding representation is still poor as out of 41 judges, only six are women. “I am sure the situation will change as more women are taking up judicial positions,” he said.

“It is a welcome trend as it recognises the long expectations and aspirations of women law officers. Though it may not be reflecting the demographical share of women, it is a positive step. I am sure this will inspire more women to choose a career in law and judiciary,” said Supreme Court lawyer M R Abhilash.

Interestingly the state contributed the country’s first female judge Anna Chandy in 1937, who later became the first female judge of the Kerala High Court in 1959. The first women Supreme Court judge Justice Fathima Beevi (1989), also hailed from Kerala and later became the governor of Tamil Nadu in 1997.

