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60 CBI teams conduct raids at 80 locations in 16 states/UTs in cybercrimes probe

The states and UTs covered during the raids include Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Assam, Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 11:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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After detecting a fraudulent website having a similar URL as the Supreme Court’s official website, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formed 60 special teams and carried out raids at 80 locations across 16 states and union territories as part of a major crackdown on the cybercrime infrastructure facilitating digital arrest scams, agency said on Thursday.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling a targeted operational network. (Representative |Getty)

The states and UTs covered during the raids include Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha.

“The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling a targeted operational network involved in over 200 cases of digital arrest cases and arrested two persons from Chennai and Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the incorporation of shell companies and the opening and operation of mule bank accounts,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

These accounts, the spokesperson said, were “used for laundering approximately two crores of suspected proceeds of crime”.

The agency further claimed that it recently unearthed a fraudulent website bearing a URL deceptively similar to the official website of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

CBI has also recovered several incriminating documents, digital devices, mobile phones and records relating to bank transactions, which are being subjected to detailed forensic examination and analysis.

CBI has also found evidence indicating that, in addition to Indian citizens, nationals of several other countries may have been defrauded by the same network, it said, adding that the concerned law enforcement agencies in those jurisdictions are being alerted through appropriate channels.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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