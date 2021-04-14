Home / India News / 60 jail inmates, 7 staffers under treatment for coronavirus in Delhi
india news

60 jail inmates, 7 staffers under treatment for coronavirus in Delhi

According to the data shared by officials, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi prisons till Wednesday stands at 78, including 11 jail staff members.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The 11 Covid-19 positive staff includes a jail superintendent of Mandoli Jail and two jail doctors of Tihar Jail. (File photo)

Over 60 inmates and 11 staff members in the three prison complexes of Delhi are presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday.

"A total of 190 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 so far," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

According to the data shared by officials, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi prisons till Wednesday stands at 78, including 11 jail staff members.

"Of the 190 positive cases, 121 inmates have recovered and two have died, leaving 67 active cases. A total of 304 prison staff contracted the infection so far. Of them, 293 have recovered and 11 are still under treatment," Goel said.

The 11 Covid-19 positive staff includes a jail superintendent of Mandoli Jail and two jail doctors of Tihar Jail, he said.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13. Two Covid-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4. Both were senior citizens.

The officials had said ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the Prisons Department remained vigilant and instructed its staff to not only maintain hygiene and social distancing among themselves but also spread awareness about the infection among inmates in the three jail complexes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Railways issues clarification on rush ahead of Maha curfew

India recognised as the mother of democracy across the globe: PM Modi

'Don't panic', appeals Railways, dismisses 'rush' ahead of Maharashtra curfew

WB assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee says BJP will not win even 70 seats

A total of 1,184 convicts and around 5,500 under-trials were released last year under the department’s decongestion drive amid the pandemic outbreak.

Earlier, the prison officials had said the situation could be more difficult to manage when the inmates, who were granted parole during the pandemic outbreak last year, would return.

There are a total of 18,900 inmates in the Delhi Prisons comprising Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. However, the intake capacity is just 10,026 inmates, the officials had said.

The number of prisoners will pass the 20,000-mark as more inmates will come after their emergency parole ends, they had said. The vaccination process in the jails is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus crisis coronavirus in india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP