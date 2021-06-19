63-year-old woman in Bihar gets both Covaxin, Covishield in 5 minutes interval

A woman named Sunila Devi in Bihar was administered with both Covaxin and Covishield shots at an interval of five minutes. multiple media reports said on Saturday. The 63-year-old woman is a resident of Awadhpur village and she received both of the jabs at the Beldarichak middle school vaccination camp in rural Patna.

She is said to be in stable condition and is under the observation of doctors. Devi is said to have been inoculated twice “by mistake”.

Following this, a team of medical experts have been deployed to the camp to investigate. They have asked for an explanation from the two nurses who administered the vaccines to Devi.

According to reports, Devi was administered with Covishield jab first after the due registration process. She was then asked to wait for five minutes and being unaware of the process, she stood in the second queue which was for the Covaxin jab.

However, in an India Today report, Devi claims that she told the second nurse about the first jab, but the nurse insisted that, "another jab will be given in the same hand". She is now demanding strict action against the alleged negligence in the report.

If Devi continues tore no adverse symptoms, she will be tested for antibodies after 14 days, a senior health official at AIIMS Patna has said.

This is not the first such case that has emerged since the beginning of the inoculation drive in the country. In May, a 43-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa village alleged she was jabbed with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination simultaneously.

However, the staff at the Centre has denied this. "The first attempt to vaccinate her was withdrawn when some blood began to pop put. It is called a prick. The nursing staff then located another spot on her arm and vaccinated her with the first dose. She (Kiran) presumed that she was vaccinated twice, which is not true at all," said Chief medical health officer (CMHO) Dausa, Dr Manish Chodhary, adding that proper vaccination protocol was followed.

India rolled out a massive vaccination drive in the country on January 16. It began with frontline workers at the top of the priority list, and has now opened to all above 18-year-olds.

