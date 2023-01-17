65 hospitalised in suspected food poisoning in Kerala, hotel closed

Thiruvananthapuram:

At least 65 people, most of them college students, were hospitalised in Paravur in Ernakulam district on Tuesday in a suspected case of food poisoning. Later, authorities closed down a hotel in the town from where the food was ordered.

The latest incident surfaced at a time when the government announced a series of steps including a ban on egg-based mayonnaise in all food outlets.

Health officials said they reportedly consumed al-faham and shawai, two popular Arabic dishes, from a hotel named Majlis on Monday and most of them later developed vomiting, diarrhoea and uneasiness. Two people were later shifted to Ernakulam medical college hospital after their condition deteriorated, they said.

North Paravur municipal chairperson V A Prabhavati said the hotel was closed down and health authorities have collected enough samples before it was closed down. “Most of the affected were students of the arts and science college in the town as it was the last day of examination and they ordered food together as part of their celebration. In most cases symptoms are similar. We will step up our checks on all eating joints in view of this,” she said.

The state had witnessed many cases of food poisoning and a death two weeks back forcing authorities to enforce state-wide raids on hotels. Last week the government also banned egg-based mayonnaise and announced a number of steps to check recurring incidents of food poisoning. All hotels were instructed to carry a label carrying time of preparation of food and use before date and hotels will be divided in different categories. Besides this, a task force was also constituted for regular monitoring of food joints and dispose complaints quickly.

On New Year-eve a nurse in Kottayam medical college hospital died after reportedly taking al-fahm and later post-mortem report confirmed food poisoning. At least two dozen food poisoning cases were reported from different parts of the state and shocking details have surfaced after raids on many hotels. More than 800 food joints were raided and around 80 were closed down.

In one of the raids in Kalamassery near Kochi, 500 kg of stale chicken, mostly carcasses of dead poultry, and adulterated cooking oil were seized. Later authorities found that the dubious firm used to supply chicken to many fast food joints in the port city.

In some of the recent food poisoning cases, mayonnaise was suspected to be main villain. Mayonnaise is an egg-laced thick made of oil and an acidic liquid served along with food like burgers, sandwiches, French fries and tandoori items. Food experts said usually un-boiled egg white will be used in mayonnaise and once it turns stale it becomes toxic in no time producing harmful bacteria that cripples gut system. Besides this, salmonella bacteria can also be found in uncooked eggs, they said.

