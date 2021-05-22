65 NDRF teams deployed as Yaas likely to become 'very severe cyclonic storm'

Odisha and all its adjoining coastal districts have been put on high alert in view of the cyclonic storm 'Yaas' in the Bay of Bengal. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed preparedness for the next cyclonic storm scheduled to hit India on May 26.

The cyclone is expected to reach West Bengal and northern parts of Odisha in the evening of May 26, with wind speeds of 155-165 km per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges in coastal districts of the states.

Also read: Mixing different Covid-19 vaccines theoretically possible, says Centre

Here are the preparatory measures made against the cyclonic storm, as per the chief secretaries of the concerned states:

Arrangements of an adequate stick of foodgrains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been made along with preparations to maintain essential services like power, telecommunications etc.

People are being evacuated from the low lying areas.

Rescue and relief teams of army, navy and coast guards with ships and aircraft have been deployed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made available 65 teams, while 20 additional teams are on standby.

Arrangements are also being made to ensure uninterrupted operations of hospitals and Covid Care Centres and to ensure the productions and supply of oxygen to Covid facilities across the country.

Also read| Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal fishermen advised not to venture into sea from May 23

The review meeting happened under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, who laid stress on all measures to be taken in a timely manner to minimize loss of life and destruction of property.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm will intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' and will move north-northwestwards, cross West Bengal, district of Odisha and Bangaldesh coast on May 26 evening.

"Low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal today morning. To intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," the department said in a tweet.