65 relief camps set up in villages along border, LoC amid Indo-Pak tensions

Amid the escalating Indo-Pak tension, nearly 65 relief camps have been established in the villages along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts, while adequate arrangements have been made in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The camps have been set up in government buildings, schools, religious places and banquet halls with arrangements of lodging, boarding and food.

It was learnt that Kathua administration has set up 20 relief camps in Hiranagar sub-division.

“We have made all the arrangements to tackle any eventuality. The evacuation plan is ready and the camp teams have been constituted. Medical and vet teams are also in place, while adequate medicines have been stocked”, said Hiranagar sub-divisional magistrate Suresh Sharma said.

As many as 10 relief camps have been established in RS Pura area, 20 in Akhnoor area and 15 in Samba district across different locations. On Thursday, Jammu DC Ramseh Kumar and SSP Teajinder Singh along other officers visited the forward areas.

It was learnt the officers met the ‘sarpanchs’ and ‘panchs’ of the area to take stock of the situation, besides meeting locals who were assured help in case of any exigency.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 10:55 IST