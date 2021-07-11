66 districts, over 10% Covid positivity rate: What these 2 maps tell about India's present situation

The overall Covid-19 situation of India is steadily improving with a daily positivity rate of 2.25 per cent recorded on Sunday. The Union health ministry in its official press briefing during the week reiterated that the situation is improving but the second wave of the pandemic is not over as Maharashtra and Kerala, the two hotbeds of infections, are still reporting a comparatively higher number of cases daily. On the other hand, northeastern states too are seeing a spike.

Here are 10 facts about the present Covid-19 situation as given by the Union health ministry

1. About 80 per cent of new cases in India are being reported from 90 districts spread across 15 states. The break-up is: Maharashtra ( 15 districts), Kerala (14), Tamil Nadu (12)m Odisha (10), Andhra Pradesh (10), Karnataka (10), Assam (6), West Bengal (4), Meghalaya (2), Manipur (2), Tripura (1), Goa (1), Mizoram (1), Puducherry (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1).

80 per cent new cases are coming from 90 districts

Delta troublesome, Delta Plus few, Lambda worrying: A doctor's take on 3 Covid-19 variants

2. The spread of maximum new cases over the districts prove that southern and northeastern states are reporting maximum new cases

66 districts that reported more than 10% positivity rate for the week ending on July 8.

3. But statewise test positivity rate shows that there are 66 districts across 17 states which reported over 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending on July 8. And these states are not only in the south or northeast. 10 districts of Rajasthan have reported a high test positivity rate.

4. The 17 states with districts reporting over 10 per cent positivity rate are: Arunachal Pradesh (10), Rajsthan (10), Manipur (9), Kerala (8), Meghalaya (6), Assam (4), Sikkim (4), Tripura (3), Odisha (3), Mizoram (2), Maharashtra (2), Chhattisgarh (1), Puducherry (1), Nagaland (1), Telangana (1), Lakshadweep (1), Himachal Pradesh (1).

5. Daily cases are being reported from limited geographic locations, the ministry has said.

6. Maharashtra's daily cases dipped to around 6,000 after the peak of the 2nd wave but again it rose to 12,800 on July 2. Kerala's daily cases fell to around 8,000, but then it again rose to 14,000

8. Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul has said that the rate of decline in cases at present has become slow. That there are so many districts which are reporting over 10 per cent case positivity rate

9. The threat of a possible third wave is looming as hill stations are seeing a sudden influx of tourists.

10. Over 40,000 cases every day is not a small number, Dr VK Paul has said. "Baseline would be 10,000 cases and when it is maintained for at least three weeks, then we can say that we have brought the situation under control," he said.