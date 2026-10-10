‘66-year-old unarmed descendant of India’s founders’: Tushar Gandhi detained, daughter says he needs medicines

Kasturi Gandhi, daughter of Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, said her father was followed, detained and taken to the DN Nagar Police Station in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Saturday. She also shared a text message he sent following the police crackdown, which read “Bring my medicine”.
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“Listen to the testimony of the driver who saw the state apparatus pick up a 66 year old unarmed descendent of India’s founders,” Kasturi Gandhi posted on X.
She also shared her conversation with a driver who witnessed the detention.
“The police suddenly came when we were going in the car…They took him. Maybe somebody was following us in an auto…We saw several cops near Link Road,” the driver can be heard saying in conversation with Kasturi Gandhi.
Deep Dive
Why was Tushar Gandhi detained in Mumbai?
He was detained ahead of a planned “Chale Jao!” protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest in Delhi. Mumbai Police said permission had not been sought and that protests were allowed only at Azad Maidan under Bombay High Court directions.
Where was Tushar Gandhi taken after his detention?
He was taken to the DN Nagar Police Station in Mumbai’s Andheri West. His daughter said a driver witnessed police call him out of the car and take him away.
Why did Tushar Gandhi ask his family to bring his medicine?
After the police crackdown, Gandhi sent a message saying, “Bring my medicine.” His daughter shared the message, but the reports do not specify what medication he needed.
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“They did not say anything. They called him out of the car and took him away,” he further added.
CJP, Opposition leaders face detention
Several leaders from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Opposition were also detained by the Delhi Police ahead of their arrival at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to participate in the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
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CJP's key faces including founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the plane upon landing at the Delhi airport.
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CJP's key faces including founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the plane upon landing at the Delhi airport.
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Meanwhile, CPI(M) Keralam said on X that party leaders including MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan KK Shailaja, John Brittas MP, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi were detained upon arriving at Jantar Mantar.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was also detained on Saturday afternoon as she sat on dharna on the road near South Avenue bus stand.
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Home/India News/‘66-year-old unarmed descendant of India’s founders’: Tushar Gandhi detained, daughter says he needs medicines
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