Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi detained ahead of Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan protest

Mumbai Police on Saturday detained Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and president of Hum Bharat Ke Log, ahead of a planned protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, officers said. Tushar Gandhi was detained in Mumbai ahead of a planned ‘Chale Jao!’ protest at August Kranti Maidan backing the Cockroach Janata Party’s Jantar Mantar stir. (Video grab)

He was detained from Linking Road in Bandra and taken to the D N Nagar police station. Gandhi had planned to hold a “Chale Jao!” protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai’s Grant Road area in support of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“Picked up by Mumbai Police at National College intersection by Santa Cruz Police Station. Arrested being driven to unknown location. Mumbai Police Zindabad. Arrested brought to DN Nagar. Lok Shahi Zindabad!.Even though I have been arrested the August Kranti Maidan Protest continues. Chalo August Kranti Maidan!Kept in custody at DN Nagar Police Station,” Gandhi wrote on X.