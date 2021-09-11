Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 6-year-old murdered in Telangana, kin allege rape: Police
india news

6-year-old murdered in Telangana, kin allege rape: Police

According to the police, the minor girl went missing on Thursday and after her family lodged a police complaint, her body was found in her neighbour’s house on Friday morning.
By HT Correspondent, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Rape is suspected in the incident as per preliminary information, but a medical examination would bring out the facts, the police said. (Representational picture)

A 6-year-old girl was found murdered at her neighbour’s house in Saidabad on Friday, triggering protests by local residents, police said, suspecting the minor was sexually assaulted.

According to the police, the minor girl went missing on Thursday and after her family lodged a police complaint, her body was found in her neighbour’s house on Friday morning. Rape was suspected in the incident as per preliminary information, but a medical examination would bring out the facts, police said.

A senior Hyderabad police officer from the east zone said more details about the assault could only be ascertained after the post-mortem, as the victim’s body had several injury marks

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the girl’s neighbour, who is the prime suspect in the case, was absconding. “The accused is a daily wager and will be taken into custody soon,” the officer added.

Police said a case was registered following a complaint made by the girl’s father and investigation was in progress.

Soon after the incident came to light, local residents held a protest demanding strict action against the accused. Locals also obstructed police officers and demanded monetary compensation for the girl’s family from the Telangana government. Police deployed additional personnel in the area after some local media claimed that crowd pelted stones at the house of the accused.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, state women and child welfare minister Satyavati Rathod, who expressed anguish over the incident, urged city police commissioner Anjani Kumar and women and child welfare commissioner Divya Devarajan to take steps to bring the culprit to book and to ensure tough punishment, an official release said.

The parents of the girl be provided with financial assistance of 50,000, the minister said.

Observing that the Telangana government under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated several measures for women’s safety, the minister directed officials to be tough in dealing with such incidents.

Appealing to the residents of the locality to observe restraint, she said the government would stand by the family of the deceased girl and take steps to hand out stringent punishment to the culprits, the release added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Andhra government to run website for online sale of movie tickets

Farm income rose 16%, but share from cultivation dropped: NSO data

Myths perpetuated and busted in the 20 years since 9/11

Govt enables vaccine status check by firms, services
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP