7 Bihar cops injured in attack ahead of 7th phase of panchayat polls

At least seven Bihar policemen were injured, four of them grievously, in an attack allegedly by the husband of a mukhiya and his men ahead of seventh phase of panchayat elections in East Champaran district on Sunday evening.

A police team led by sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Chandra Prakash came under attack at Juwafar village under Chhauradano police station in Raxaul subdivision while patrolling the area ahead of the seventh phase of panchayat elections in Chhauradano block.

“We spotted a large gathering at the house of incumbent village head of Juwafar panchayat, Anu Jaiswal. As we were enquiring about the reason for the gathering, a group of villagers started pelting stones at the police team, injuring four cops and causing minor injuries to some others,” said Manoj Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Chhauradano police station. He added that a police vehicle was damaged in the attack.

“We had information that a wine party was going on at mukhiya’s residence on the eve of the elections,” said a police personnel, refusing to be identified.

Four of the seven injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at a government hospital at Chhauradano.

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Navin Chand Jha, said, “A key accused Sonu Kumar (husband of the village head) has been arrested, while search was on to arrest the other accused.”