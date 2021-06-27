Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 7 crucial changes to come into effect from July 1: Check details here
india news

7 crucial changes to come into effect from July 1: Check details here

From revised ATM withdrawal charges to new IFSC codes, the account holders of various banks will be affected by these changes from July 1. The LPG cylinder prices are also expected to be revised, and those not filing income tax returns will be subjected to a higher TDS.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The changes include revised charges for ATM cash withdrawals.(Representative Photo)

From July 1, people will witness changes in banking services and other areas which will have a direct bearing on the lives of common people. Apart from banking services, these changes will also impact those who haven't filed their income tax returns.

The changes in banking services have been approved by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and will also include free transactions that are carried out by users of banks at Automatic Teller Machines or ATMs.

Here is a list of changes which will come into effect from July 1:

  1. SBI revises charges for ATM cash withdrawals: The customers of State Bank of India (SBI) will have four free cash withdrawals from the bank's ATM as well as branches. The largest public lender in the country will charge 15 plus GST on each transaction after the free transactions.
  2. Increased cheque book usage charges: The savings bank holders of SBI will have limited free cheque leaf usage from July 1. The bank has released new guidelines according to which an account holder can only use 10 cheque leafs in a financial year. For using more, the bank has announced 40 plus GST (for subsequent 10 leafs) and 75 plus GST (for 25 leafs). However, no such charges have been announced for senior citizens.
  3. LPG cylinder prices to be changed: The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders is decided on the first day of every month. Though no such official announcement is made by the oil companies, it is widely expected that the prices will be revised on July 1. LPG is a non-renewable source of energy and is extracted from crude oil and natural gas.
  4. TDS for not filing income tax: From next month, the government has decided to impose a higher tax deducted at source (TDS) rate for those who have not deposited income tax returns (ITR) for the last two years. The rule will be applicable on taxpayers whose TDS deducted each year exceeds 50,000. This has been inserted in the income tax rules by Finance Act, 2021.
  5. IFSC code of Syndicate Bank to be changed: The account holders of Syndicate Bank will get new IFSC codes as the bank has merged with Canara Bank. The latter has appealed to all the account holders of Syndicate Bank to get the new IFSC codes so that transactions can be done smoothly.
  6. Account holders of two banks to get new cheque books: Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank have been amalgamated into Union Bank of India. The latter has asked the users of the two banks to get new cheque books with security features. Their existing cheque books will become invalid. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were amalgamated into Union Bank on April 1, 2020.
  7. Hero MotorCorp to increase prices of products: The company said last week that it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1. The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices, said Hero MotorCorp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi atm reserve bank of india
TRENDING NEWS

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised

Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable

Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana? Cute video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP