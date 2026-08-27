7 killed after private bus collides with auto in Andhra’s Palnadu district: Police

Seven people were killed while eight others, including four children, got injured when a private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Thursday, police said.

Four passengers died on the spot, while two died at Guntur government general hospital and another succumbed to injuries. (Representative file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident happened near Adda Road in Chilakaluripet mandal, when the private bus, which was travelling from Vijayawada towards Tirupati, rammed into the auto carrying 15 passengers.

“Four passengers died on the spot, while two died at Guntur government general hospital and another succumbed to injuries at the Chilakaluripet government hospital,” a police official from Chilakaluripet told reporters.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding the bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district? The accident involved a private bus colliding with an auto-rickshaw near Adda Road in Chilakaluripet mandal, resulting in seven fatalities and eight injuries, including children. Why did the bus and auto collide in Andhra Pradesh? The collision's exact cause is unclear, but preliminary reports suggest that a high-speed impact occurred when the bus was en route from Vijayawada to Tirupati. How are the injured passengers from the Andhra Pradesh bus accident being treated? The eight injured passengers, including four children, were transported to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment, with their conditions being closely monitored by doctors.

Also Read:Three Telangana men killed in Florida after car hits roadside tree, catches fire

The deceased were identified as Bontha Babu (62), Bontha Manemma (55), Sampurnamma (70), Lakshmamma (75), Gangamma (50), Chautapalli Suvartha (45) and Mariyamma (45).

According to police, all victims were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal. They had travelled to Kondamanjuluru in the neighbouring district to attend a birthday celebration and were returning to their native village when the accident occurred.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The eight injured persons, including four children, are undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors,” the police official said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu his condolences over the fatal road accident at Chilakaluripet.

A statement from the CMO said Naidu conveyed his condolences to the families of the seven victims and expressed concern over the injuries suffered by the others.

“Officials informed him that the deceased were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal and that the injured had been shifted to Guntur GGH for treatment,” the statement said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}