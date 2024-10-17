7 killed in Telangana after car plunges into canal

Seven members of the same family, including three minor girls, died when the car in which they were travelling in plunged into a roadside canal at Medak district in Telangana on Wednesday evening, police officers aware of the matter said. The mangled car after an accident at Shivampet Mandal in Medak district, Telangana, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The accident took place at Usirikepally village in Shivvampet block at around 4.30pm. The deceased were identified as Shanti Singh (38), Mamata (12), Anitha (35), Indu (13), Sravani (12), Shivaram (56) and Durgi (45).

The condition of Shanti Singh’s husband Nam Singh (45), who was driving the car, is said to be critical, a police official from Shivvampet police station said on condition of anonymity.

The victims belonged to Ratnapur and Pamubanda villages of Shivvampet block and were returning to their village after taking part in a folk festival at Muthyalamma temple near Toopran town.

“The road between Usrikapalli and Ratnapur is under repair. The man, who was driving the vehicle at a high speed on the bumpy road, lost control over the vehicle and hit the culvert on the road side. As the car was speeding, it was flung into the air, following which it crashed into a tree and then plunged into the adjacent canal,” the officer added.

While Nam Singh survived with injuries, all the other seven passengers died on the spot as the car got completely mangled. “We have booked a case of accident and shifted the bodies to the Medak government hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured person is undergoing treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. An official note from the chief minister’s office said that he has spoken to the local police officers and enquired about the incident. He asked them to extend all possible help to the victims’ families.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA and former minister T Harish Rao also condoled the deaths. He demanded that the government extend an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to each of the bereaved families.