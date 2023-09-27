7 Nagaland cops dismissed in state police crackdown against drug traffickers

KOHIMA: Seven police personnel were sacked as part of the state police crackdown on drug peddling and its abuse, Nagaland director general of police (DGP) Rupin Sharma said on Wednesday, asserting that the police did not only act against civilians during the ongoing campaign but also those in the uniform.

The Nagaland police has initiated action against 43 police personnel including seven who have already been dismissed from service (X/rupin1992)

Sharma said the state police adopted the “reform or perish” approach and had been trying to persuade police personnel who have a problem with drugs or alcohol to come forward and avail treatment. Those who did not and were caught for violating the law are being penalised.

Of the 43 police personnel who faced action, seven have been dismissed, two personnel have been demoted and compulsorily retired and 14 more issued penalties such as stopping of increment. In 20 other cases, the disciplinary proceedings are yet to be completed.

“We cannot have a few rotten apples in the service spoiling the entire Nagaland police force or the state government,” Sharma, a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was appointed as police chief in January following the Supreme Court’s intervention, said at a media interaction.

Officials said the state police seized drugs worth ₹25 crores between June and August as part of its action.

