IMD alerts: These 7 states, UTs to get heavy rainfall till Nov 11; 5 in south India

Despite winter arriving in most states and Union territories (UTs) in north India, and several other regions of the country feeling the chill as well, a yellow alert has been issued in two districts of Maharashtra for tomorrow by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast may not come as a surprise since the state capital Mumbai along with other suburbs received light rain on Friday, as predicted by the Met department earlier this week. However, no rain was recorded in Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory on Saturday.

The unseasonal rainfall was caused by a low-pressure area over the eastern Arabian Sea which, according to the latest IMD bulletin, will move north-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the same region in the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the depression will move away from the west coast of India.

Besides the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. This is expected to take the shape of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal around November 9 and become “more marked and…move…towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” according to the IMD bulletin.

These conditions will cause heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and squally weather in five southern states and UT, and two western states for the next five days.

Here are the IMD alerts for all 7 states and UTs till November 11:

1. Squally weather with speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph is very likely over the eastern Arabian Sea, while the regions along and off the Maharashtra coast will be hit by a speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60kmph on November 7. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

2. According to the IMD bulletin, there will be an increase in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy fall at few places and extremely heavy fall at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu between November 11 and 12.

3. South coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to have heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places between November 11 and 12.

4. Fishermen have been advised not to head to the sea into the southeast Bay of Bengal between November 9 and 10. They have also been cautioned against any such venture over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts between November 10 and 11. Those fishermen who are already out in the sea have been asked to return to the coast by November 9.

5. Owing to the low pressure over the Arabian Sea, the IMD bulletin has forecasted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal (a district in Puducherry) during the next five days.

6. The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe (in Puducherry) on November 8; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (in Andhra Pradesh) on November 8 and 9; and over south interior Karnataka between November 7 and 9.

7. A primarily dry weather is very likely to stay over most parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India, and over some places of west India till November 11, the IMD bulletin forecasted.