As Delhi chokes post-Diwali, here are the 10 cities with poorest air quality

As Delhi's air quality continues to be in the “severe” category even two days after Diwali, the nationwide air quality index (AQI) shows that multiple cities across India, too, continue to be in poor shape – with as many as seven of them in Uttar Pradesh and the rest in Haryana. According to AQI pollution data fetched from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Saturday morning, the national capital currently displays the worst air quality among all the major cities in the country, followed by Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Ten cities with the poorest air quality as of 8am on November 6, 2021:

1. Delhi (AQI: 533, severe)

2. Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 486, severe)

3. Noida, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 478, severe)

4. Hapur, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 468, severe)

5. Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 464, severe)

6. Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 463, severe)

7. Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 461, severe)

8. Gurugram, Haryana (AQI: 456, severe)

9. Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 455, severe)

10. Ballabhgarh, Haryana (AQI: 448, severe)

Delhi's air quality was registered at 533 on Saturday morning by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The air quality in the national capital deteriorated by drastic levels following the festival of Diwali, reaching the ‘hazardous’ category on Friday morning. A thick blanket of smog shrouded the skies of Delhi, as several people complained of an itchy throat and watery eyes.

The Air Quality Index or the AQI is used by government agencies, like SAFAR, to communicate to the public exactly how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. The bursting of firecrackers despite the imposition of curbs across Haryana coupled with the recent increase in farm fires worsened the air quality index (AQI) in most cities, particularly in the national capital region (NCR), on Diwali night.

In India, an AQI of 401-500 and beyond is categorised as “severe”, indicating over 430 PM10 particles and such an air quality is almost certain to have hazardous respiratory impacts even on otherwise healthy people. People with lung disorders or heart diseases are seriously at risk, and the impacts may even be experienced during light physical activity.