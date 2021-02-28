Home / India News / 70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues
india news

70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues

Police said the killer slit the elderly woman's throat with a sharp weapon.
By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The victim’s daughter discovered her mother lying in the house in a pool of blood on Saturday night.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by an unknown person who slit her throat by a sharp weapon late Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Hansaben Pravin Thakkar used to live alone in the ground floor of a residential complex at Datta Ali, Tilak chowk, Kalyan (West)

“We have registered a case of murder against unknown person and started an investigation. The family members are being questioned too. The woman lived alone in the house according to the family members,” said Yashwant Chavan, senior police inspector of Bazapeth police station.

Police said the victim’s daughter, who was the first to see her lying in the house in a pool of blood, informed them around 10 pm on Saturday. A police team which rushed to the spot sent the body to the Rukmini bai hospital for post mortem.

“We are yet to find a clue about the crime. All angles are being investigated,” Chavan said.

Earlier on Thursday night a 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey sea- facing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli, even as her family members were in the other rooms. Her gold bangles and a watch, collectively worth 4 lakh, went missing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt

PM Modi congratulates Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

Narrow escape for Odisha IPS officers as 3 Satkosia eco retreat tents catch fire

News updates from HT: ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in Bengal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP