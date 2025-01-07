Earthquake of 7.1 magnitude strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors from a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Nepal were felt in Delhi-NCR and several North Indian areas, including parts of Bihar, on Tuesday morning. Tremors from a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Nepal felt in Delhi-NCR and North India.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 6.35 am, 93 km northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border.

The tremors were strongly felt in Bihar, with people seen outside their homes and apartments. No damage to property has been reported following the earthquake.

Nepal lies in a seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, forming the Himalayas and contributing to frequent earthquakes.

Lobuche is situated in Nepal, to the east of Kathmandu, near the Khumbu Glacier. It is about 150 kilometers from the capital and 8.5 kilometers southwest of Everest Base Camp.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake was recorded at 6:35 AM (IST), with its epicenter located at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The location of the tremor was identified as Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near Nepal.

The NCS, in its tweet, said, "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

Further, as per NCS data, two more earthquakes struck the region later in the morning.

One of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 7:02 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred at 7:07 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometers.

