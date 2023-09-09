Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
72 rare snakes stuffed in bag on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Sep 09, 2023 02:35 PM IST

The live animals were deported to the country of origin and the dead animals have been disposed of with proper sanitary measures.

Customs officials have seized 72 snakes and six dead Capuchin monkeys that were stuffed inside baggage that arrived on a Bangkok flight at Kempegowda International Airport here, an official statement said on Friday. Following the incident, the Customs officers of Bengaluru Airport have booked a case of wildlife smuggling at Terminal - 1, Kempegowda International Airport, it said. A

The baggage which arrived by Flight no FD 137 Air Asia from Bangkok on Wednesday.(Bengaluru Customs)

According to the statement issued by Bengaluru Customs department, the baggage which arrived by Flight no FD 137 Air Asia from Bangkok at 10.30 pm on Wednesday was found to contain a total of 78 animals comprising 55 ball pythons (in different colour morphs) and 17 king cobras. These were found alive and in active condition. However, six Capuchin monkeys were found dead.

All the said 78 animals are Scheduled animals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendices of CITES, it said. “The animals were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The live animals have been deported to the country of origin and the dead animals have been disposed of with proper sanitary measures. Further investigation is under progress,” the statement added.

