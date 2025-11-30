72 terror launchpads become operational in Pakistan since Operation Sindoor: BSF

Jammu: At least 72 terror launchpads have become operational across the border in Pakistan, including 12 near Sialkot and Zaffarwal, since Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Saturday, adding the force was fully alert to maintain “zero” cross-border infiltration of terrorists in the Jammu region. The DIG further said that the figures of these launchpads, as well as the terrorists present in them, keep changing. (PTI)

Addressing the annual press conference in Jammu, BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) Vikram Kunwar said the force had destroyed many terror launchpads across the border during Operation Sindoor — the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan from May 7-10.

“After the BSF destroyed many terror launchpads along the border during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan government had decided to shift all such facilities to the depth areas. But old habits die hard,” the DIG said.

He added that 72 terror launchpads are currently operational across the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

“As of today, about 12 launchpads are working from the depth areas of Sialkot and Zaffarwal, which are not exactly on the border. Whereas 60 launchpads are working in the depth areas across the LoC,” he added.

The DIG further said that the figures of these launchpads, as well as the terrorists present in them, keep changing. “They do not sit there permanently. These launchpads are generally active when terrorists have to be pushed (into India) ... They are not kept in more than two or three groups,” Kunwar said while informing that there are no training camps in the areas close to the IB at present.

Reports generally suggest that there is deployment in the launchpads, indicating training before terrorists are moved to other areas across the LoC. “Earlier, they used to have areas marked, where those belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad would be active on the down side, and those from Lashkar-e-Taiba would be active on the upper side. After Operation Sindoor, they formed a mixed group. Those who want can get training in a mixed group,” he added.

When asked about the force’s preparedness in case of Operation Sindoor 2.0, Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, Shashank Anand, said the force is ready to follow the orders of the government if it decides to resume the cross-border operation.

“If we talk about 1965, 1971, the 1999 Kargil War, or Operation Sindoor, the BSF has a good experience of all kinds of wars, be it conventional or hybrid warfare. We are ready. If we get a chance, we are capable of causing more damage than what we did in May. Whatever policy the government decides, the BSF will play its role in it,” he added.

The IG further said that Pakistani Rangers, who had abandoned their posts during Operation Sindoor, have returned to them. “When the situation becomes normal, its mandatory to return to the posts. It took them a lot of time to recover from the damages inflicted by the BSF. In some locations, they have tried to strengthen their defence. But all of their activities are under our surveillance,” Anand added.

The IG said that the BSF was abreast with activities across the IB. “We are committed to zero infiltration policy of the government and are ready to thwart any challenge at the IB,” Anand added.

The annual press conference, which came two days before the BSF Raising Day on December 1, highlighted the achievements of the force in 2025, including its role in Operation Sindoor, the country’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The IG admitted that drones have emerged as a new threat and the BSF has kept pace with the changing dynamics. “The wars in the 21st century, including ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Palestine, Israel and Iran and Indo-Pak, have an aerial dimension. Every country has tried to exploit the aerial dimension,” he said. “The BSF has been dealing with the challenge since 2019 and the force has evolved itself. Not only have we trained our troops but have also installed counter-drone systems that are functional.”