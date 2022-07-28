7.22 lakh candidates selected for central govt jobs since 2014: Centre to LS

The total appointments made for central government jobs between 2014-2019 were 7.22 lakh with the highest number of appointments made in 2019-20, the Centre informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to Congress MP Anumala Revanth Reddy’s query, MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said that out of 22.05 crore (22,05,99,238) applications received since 2014, a total of 7,22,311 candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different central government departments.

The highest number of recommendations were received in 2019-20 with 1,47,096 applications, followed by 1,30,423 in 2014-15.

Providing further data, Singh added that the highest number of applicants received was 5.09 crore (5,09,36,479) in 2018-19, followed by 3.94 crores (3,94,76,878) in the previous year.

Singh also mentioned the initiatives and steps taken by the union government for generating employment in the country, which includes the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ARBY) launched in October 2020 to curb the loss of employment during the Covid-19 pandemic; Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Scheme implemented in June 2020 to provide street vendors with a capital loan to restart their businesses.

Apart from this, in Budget 2021-22, the Production-Linked Incentive scheme was launched with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore which would also have a potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs. Besides these schemes, the Centre also introduces flagship programs that would help generate employment, such as Make In India, Start-up India, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Digital India and Smart City Mission amongst other programs.