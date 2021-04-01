72,223 new cases in India, highest since October 10

There were 72,223 new infections of Covid-19 across India on Wednesday, the highest single-day increase in cases since October 10, as the second wave of the outbreak continued to soar to new heights.

Deaths also picked up with 458 new fatalities reported in the country on Wednesday, highest in 116 days, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

In Delhi, 1,819 new infections were reported on Wednesday despite a significant drop in daily testing with new tests dropping from around 80,000 to 67,000 on Wednesday.