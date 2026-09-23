Murmu urges top artistes against harmful product endorsements: 'True star spreads light, not darkness'

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged popular film artists not to endorse health-harming products, saying a 'true star' spreads light, not darkness, given the influence celebrities wield over young minds.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370 to Actress Yami Gautam at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia on Tuesday. ( @PIBAhmedabad)

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"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said, while addressing the 72nd National Film Awards that were presented in Gujarat.

The glittering ceremony attended by top talents of the film industry was held at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), near the Statue of Unity. The move departed from recent tradition of holding the ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Deep Dive Why did President Droupadi Murmu urge film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products? President Murmu emphasized that celebrities have significant influence over young audiences, encouraging them to promote healthy lifestyles instead of endorsing harmful products, as a true star 'spreads light, not darkness.' What are President Murmu's recommendations for supporting workers in the film industry? President Murmu called for greater dignity and social security for all industry workers, including assistants and small artists, urging the film community to ensure they receive respect and proper support. How did President Murmu propose to enhance women's representation in film award juries? She advocated for increasing women's participation on the juries selecting films for the National Film Awards, asserting that incorporating female perspectives fosters a more holistic outlook in the industry.

The President also called for greater dignity and social security of workers, including assistants, small artistes and those struggling to establish themselves in the industry. "Please ensure that the workers, small-scale artists, assistants, and those struggling to make their mark, who contribute to this economy, receive both respect and social security," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides, she called for greater participation of women on juries selecting films for the National Film Awards, saying: "I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, she called for greater participation of women on juries selecting films for the National Film Awards, saying: "I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook,” she said.

Murmu recalled that at the previous National Film Awards ceremony, she had urged the industry to make respect and sensitivity towards every member of the film crew an integral part of its work culture. "I hope you are paying heed to these requests," she told the crowd.

The awardees

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 by the President at the event.

Article 370 was named Best Feature Film, with Yami Gautam winning the Best Actress for the Leading Role. Actors Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.

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Rajkumar Periasamy won the Best Direction for Amaran, while Randeep Hooda was awarded for his directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Kalki 2898 AD was declared the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

The awards also recognised films in languages outside the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Dholi won the Best Garhwali Film, IMBU was named Best Tulu Film and Angen received the award for the Best Debut Film of a Director.

Award shows to be held at tourist destinations

Tuesday's ceremony also marked the formal start of the Centre's plan to host the National Film Awards at tourist destinations nationwide.

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move was intended to take the awards “beyond a conference room” and connect them with India’s tourism and cultural heritage.

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Vaishnaw invited states and Union territories to propose destinations that could host future editions of the awards. He said the proposals should include adequate facilities and a plan for the overall development of the destination.

The ministry also announced that the next edition of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will be held in October 2027.