Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 73,219 posts vacant in paramilitary forces: Govt
india news

73,219 posts vacant in paramilitary forces: Govt

It said filling up of vacancies is an ongoing process done as per the administrative and operational requirements
(HT PHOTO (Representative image))
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 09:47 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

New Delhi:As many as 73,219 posts are vacant in paramilitary forces including due to retirements, resignations, deaths, and cadre reviews, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Wednesday. Rai said this in response to Communist Party of India (Marxist) member V Sivadasan’s question on vacancies in paramilitary and police forces of union territories.

Rai said 18,124 posts were also are lying vacant in police forces of union territories. He added that measures were being taken to fill the vacancies. “Filling up of vacancies is an ongoing continuous process which is done as per the administrative and operational requirement of the forces,” said Rai.

In August, Rai informed the Parliament 1,11,093 posts were vacant in the paramilitary forces, with the majority of them being of the constable rank. He said that the recruitment process was delayed and hit by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP