 75th Republic Day: When and where to watch parade live telecast
75th Republic Day: When and where to watch parade live telecast

75th Republic Day: When and where to watch parade live telecast

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2024 05:03 AM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron is on a 2-day visit to India as chief guest of the Republic Day parade.

On Friday, the country will celebrate its 75th Republic Day, with January 26 being the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect, in 1950. As always, all eyes will be on the annual Republic Day parade, during which India's military might and cultural diversity is on display.

A contingent of Women Army Medical Corps take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)
A contingent of Women Army Medical Corps take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest for this year's parade. He arrived in Jaipur on Thursday, beginning a 2-day visit.

Where to watch Republic Day parade live?

National broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will begin its live coverage of the parade at 9 am on the day. You can watch the event live on DD's official YouTube channel, and on DD National, its news channel on TV.

Additionally, as the country whose leader is the chief guest, France will also participate in the parade – a 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from the European nation will march on Kartavya Path, formerly Rajpath.

President Murmu's Republic Day address

On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu, as the head of state, addressed the nation. Murmu, who was elected to the topmost constitutional office in July 2022 and is the second woman to hold that post (after Pratibha Patil), will, as President, take salute from the contingents marching at the parade.

