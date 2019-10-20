e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

78-year-old man burnt alive in Bengal; son and his wife arrested

Police on Sunday arrested a man and his wife for allegedly burning his 78-year-old father to death in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Saturday night over a property dispute, officials said.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:38 IST
Koushik Dutta
Koushik Dutta
Hindustan Times, Midnapore
Police said, Narayan and his wife poured kerosene on Haripada through an open window and set the old man on fire on Saturday night.
Police said, Narayan and his wife poured kerosene on Haripada through an open window and set the old man on fire on Saturday night.(Getty Images/representative image )
         

Police on Sunday arrested a man and his wife for allegedly burning his 78-year-old father to death in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Saturday night over a property dispute, officials said.

Narayan Mallik and his wife Tanushree allegedly poured kerosene on Haripada Mallik while he was asleep and set him on fire in Geonkhali area of Mahishadal, around 110 kilometres from state capital Kolkata.

“There was a dispute over property between Haripada Mallik and his eldest son Narayan. They used to live in different places. We have arrested Narayan and his wife on murder charge,” East Midnapore’s superintendent of police, Soloman Neshakumar, said.

Haripada Mallik used to live in his own house at Betkundu village while Narayan lives in Gopalchak, an adjacent hamlet. Narayan and his wife poured kerosene on Haripada through an open window and set the old man on fire on Saturday night, police said.

“Local people noticed the flames and rushed to Mallik’s house. They spotted Narayan and his wife running away. We poured water and doused the flames but Haripada had already suffered severe burns,” a resident of Betkundum, Dipak Mallik, said.

“He was taken to the local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Dipak added.

Police took Mallik’s body and sent it for a post mortem examination.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 18:38 IST

tags
top news
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Nokia 7.2 review: Is it the best under Rs 20,000 phone in India?
Nokia 7.2 review: Is it the best under Rs 20,000 phone in India?
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News