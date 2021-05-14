7,900 MT oxygen delivered via Oxygen Express trains: Railways

The Union ministry of Railways said on Friday its special 'Oxygen Express' trains, which are being operated to supply liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid complaints of shortage, have delivered nearly 7,900 metric tonnes (MT) of the compound in nearly 500 tankers to 12 states thus far.

Noting that Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express trains commenced operations with the delivery of 126 MT of LMO to Maharashtra on April 24, the ministry, in a press release, said these trains have supplied 800 MT of LMO across the nation in the last few days.

“Crisscrossing the country, the Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa and Mundra in the west and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the east, and then delivering it to the states of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in complex operational route planning scenarios,” the release said.

It also listed steps taken to ensure the delivery of LMO in the “fastest time possible.” For this, the release said, the average speed of these trains is kept above the 55-km per hour norm in most cases for long distances. “Running on high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock to ensure that Oxygen Express reaches in the fastest possible time frame,” it further said.

﻿Further steps include technical stoppages of just a minute for the changing of crew and keeping tracks open to ensure “Oxygen Express keeps zipping through, '' the ministry noted further.

It also said that 80 MT of LMO was delivered to Tamil Nadu earlier in the day in what was the state’s first delivery of the compound, while the second Oxygen Express, too, is on its way. First Oxygen Expresses for Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, too, are on their way with 40 MT and 118 MT of LMO, respectively, the release said.

Noting that 130 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys thus far, it said more than 2,934 MT of LMO has been delivered to Delhi while Uttar Pradesh has received 2,210 MT thus far. Among other states, Haryana has received 1,228 MT, Maharashtra 462 MT, Madhya Pradesh 408 MT, Telangana 308 MT, Karnataka 120 MT, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu 80MT each, while Rajasthan has received 72 MT of oxygen thus far.

