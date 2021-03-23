7-day Bihar Museum Biennale kicks off in Patna

The world’s first museum biennale hosted by the Bihar Museum kicked off in Patna to mark Bihar Diwas celebration on Monday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurating Bihar Diwas with a virtual address on Monday.

The objective of the week-long museum biennale is to explore and promote museum culture across the globe by taking connoisseurs of art to different museums in the country and abroad by showcasing rare and finest artefacts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar virtually inaugurated the first edition of biennale.

“The world-class Bihar Museum is the pride of the state and impresses visitors from across the globe. We are also working on renovation and uplift of Patna Museum. We aim to connect both museums through an underground path,” he said.

“We planned to host the event last year in offline mode inviting visitors from various countries but that could not materialise due to Covid-19 crisis. The biennale will highlight the features and achievements of Bihar Museum and also spread knowledge about the glorious legacy of the state among the young generation. The association of international museums will lead to historical and cultural exchange of different origin”, he added.

Anjani Kumar Singh, the nodal officer of the Bihar Museum and advisor to the chief minister of Bihar, said arrangements are in place for virtual tours during the biennale.

“Visitors can take a virtual tour of 20 museums including 13 from the country and seven from foreign including the USA, Mexico, Italy, Poland and Bangladesh. Keeping varying time zones across the world, we have also made a provision to record and upload the virtual tour on our official website so that viewers can watch them as per their suitable timings. We will also run English subtitles to overcome language barrier,” Singh said.

The event also includes two days of international conferences and four days of master class sessions.

Some of the participating Indian museums are Assam State Museum (Guwahati), City Palace Museum (Udaipur), Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (Bhopal), Kanha Museum of Life and Art (Madhya Pradesh) and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (New Delhi).

The first edition of Bihar Museum Biennale will conclude on March 28.