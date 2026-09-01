8 challans in July, no background check of accused: Shocking details emerge in Noida bus rape case

Delhi Police are piecing together the movements of the sleeper bus inside which a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was gang-raped using CCTV recordings and mobile phone data of one of the accused to establish the vehicle’s route on the night of August 4 when the crime happened, officials said.

Police are examining footage from cameras at several points, including Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, Timarpur parking and Kashmere Gate, to track the bus’ route. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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The probe has thrown up another detail - the bus had attracted eight traffic challans in Uttar Pradesh in July, with five of them issued in Mathura. Most were related to speeding, while one issued in Hamirpur on July 23 carried a fine of ₹23,000 for allegedly running the vehicle without a valid permit. The eight challans together amounted to ₹54,000, news agency PTI reported citing police.

Investigators have also found that the bus was bought in April and registered in Firozabad on April 28.

Deep Dive What specific details were revealed about the bus involved in the Noida gang rape case? The bus was registered in Firozabad in April, received eight traffic challans in July for various offenses, and was noted to have curtains that obscured visibility into the sleeper berths. Why did the girl board the bus after leaving her home in Mainpuri? The girl boarded the bus after an argument with her mother, believing the conductor's claim that it would drop her off at her cousin's house in Noida Sector 63. How are police tracing the route of the bus in the Noida gang rape investigation? Police are using CCTV footage from various locations, mobile phone data from one of the accused, and forensic evidence from the bus to reconstruct its route and movements during the journey.

Also read: 2 held as 16-yr-old gang-raped on bus from Gr Noida to Delhi

Police trying to recreate bus route

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{{^usCountry}} The bus, which had curtains inside that led to no one from the outside identifying what was happening, ran for several kilometers unstopped before the accused left the girl in Delhi. Police are examining footage from cameras at several points, including Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, Timarpur parking and Kashmere Gate, to track the bus’ route as it travelled towards the national capital. One CCTV camera recorded the vehicle entering the Hanuman Mandir flyover, which helped investigators with reconstructing its route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bus, which had curtains inside that led to no one from the outside identifying what was happening, ran for several kilometers unstopped before the accused left the girl in Delhi. Police are examining footage from cameras at several points, including Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, Timarpur parking and Kashmere Gate, to track the bus’ route as it travelled towards the national capital. One CCTV camera recorded the vehicle entering the Hanuman Mandir flyover, which helped investigators with reconstructing its route. {{/usCountry}}

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One CCTV camera recorded the vehicle entering the Hanuman Mandir flyover, which helped investigators with reconstructing its route.

The footage is being cross-checked with the location history of a mobile phone linked to one of the accused. Investigators are trying to establish not only the route but also where the bus may have stopped during the journey, a senior police officer said, according to the report.

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The investigation is also turning to forensic evidence recovered from the vehicle. The girl's clothes, which police said contain blood and semen stains, have been sent for forensic analysis. The samples will be compared with DNA collected from driver Kuldeep, 39, and conductor Sandeep, 26, both residents of Kanpur.

Also read: Tricked, gang-raped, threatened on Greater Noida-Delhi bus: Survivor to police

The travel company had not verified the background of either accused before they were hired, PTI reported citing police sources

Girl boarded bus after being told it would take her to Noida

The girl had left her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri after an argument with her mother and reached Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. On a rainy night, she boarded the sleeper bus after the conductor allegedly assured her that it would drop her at Noida Sector 63, where her cousin lived.

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The bus, however, was not running its usual passenger service, according to the company operating it. It had developed a technical problem and was taken to a workshop in Surajpur for repairs. After the work, it was being driven towards Kashmere Gate for painting, the company said.

Also read: UPSWC seeks action-taken report in bus gang rape case

According to the police investigation, the two accused picked up the girl at around 9pm and headed towards Kashmere Gate. They allegedly raped her inside the moving bus and threatened to kill her when she resisted.

She was subsequently left near Kashmere Gate and took an auto-rickshaw to a police station, where she reported the alleged assault. Police registered an FIR and arranged for her medical examination, which confirmed rape, officials said.

CCTV helped police trace bus

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Police managed to locate the bus within hours by following CCTV leads. Kuldeep and Sandeep were arrested from a parking area in Timarpur, and the vehicle was taken into custody. Both men also underwent potency tests, police said.

Forensic teams later recovered strands of the girl's hair from inside the bus. The seat cover and other material collected from the vehicle are also being examined for possible evidence.

The bus had curtains fitted around its sleeper berths, which shielded the crime from anyone outside. The travel company had previously told police that the vehicle's CCTV system was not functioning as it was undergoing renovation.

Police are now examining how the bus managed to travel from Greater Noida towards Delhi for several kilometres without being intercepted. Investigators are combining CCTV footage, mobile phone location data and forensic findings to establish the vehicle's exact movements and reconstruct what happened during the journey.

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(With inputs from PTI)