Tricked, gang-raped, threatened: Minor recalls horror on Greater Noida-Delhi bus

The bus travelled nearly 47km from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, where the survivor boarded it, to Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal in Delhi, where the accused allegedly left her, HT reported earlier .

The two men accused in the case have been arrested. Police said on Monday that the incident took place near Pari Chowk on August 4.

A 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving bus in Greater Noida after its driver and conductor misled her into boarding the vehicle earlier this month, police said.

The girl told police that she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk after it got dark and rain started to pour.

Delhi Police said the Class 11 student, who is from Mainpuri, left her home on August 3 without telling her parents after her mother scolded her over her studies. She was on her way to her cousin's house in Sector 63, Noida, deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt said.

The survivor alleged in her complaint that the two accused sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her when she tried to resist.

She then noticed a bus coming towards her and signalled to the driver to stop, an officer familiar with the investigation said. Police said the sleeper bus was empty and was on its way back after undergoing repairs at a workshop in Surajpur.

The conductor allegedly told her that the bus was going towards Sector 63, after which she boarded.

She alleged that soon after the bus began moving, the conductor started acting inappropriately.

The girl told police that both men then sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. She later went to the police after the accused left her near the Ring Road and escaped.

Police said the bus took the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway from Pari Chowk before entering Delhi through the Chilla border. It then passed through Mayur Vihar and took the Ring Road towards Kashmere Gate.

Curtains had been drawn across the bus windows, police said, preventing people outside from easily seeing what was happening inside.

FIR filed, accused arrested The girl went to the Kashmere Gate police station, where Delhi Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged gang-rape, kidnapping and assault.

A Delhi Police team examined CCTV footage and tracked down the bus at a parking area in Timarpur, about 15 minutes from Kashmere Gate. The two accused were arrested there within four hours, police said.

The accused, both in their early 20s and from Kanpur, allegedly told investigators that the bus had “developed a mechanical problem” and was sent to a workshop in Surajpur. Police said the men allegedly noticed the girl near Pari Chowk after the repairs were completed.

“The two decided to target her, misleading her about the destination,” an officer said.