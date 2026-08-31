‘Delhi police vanish during crime, only show up to assault kids’: Dipke on Greater Noida gangrape

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the accused raped her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. They later abandoned her near Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the vehicle’s driver and conductor in Greater Noida earlier this month, police said earlier in the day. According to the police, the incident took place near Pari Chowk on August 4. The two accused have been arrested.

“Delhi Police disappears when an actual crime is happening. They only show up when they have to brutally assault young kids,” Dipke posted on X, as he reposted a news video of the alleged gangrape.

His remarks came hours after reports of a minor being allegedly gang-raped in a sleeper bus surfaced. The incident took place when the sleeper bus was travelling between Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Kashmere Gate in the Capital.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke took a swipe at the Delhi Police on Monday, saying they only show up to “assault young kids” but “disappear when an actual crime is happening”.

Deputy police commissioner (Delhi North District) Niharika Bhat said the driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep were arrested from a parking area in Timarpur the same day.

Police have seized the bus and sent it for forensic examination. They have also collected CCTV footage of the route the bus took on August 4.

The survivor is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Police said she had left home without informing her family after her mother reprimanded her over studies. She was on her way to Noida sector 63, where her cousin lives, when the incident took place.

The survivor said she mistakenly got down at Pari Chowk amid heavy rain and darkness. Realising she was at the wrong place, she boarded the sleeper bus that had no passengers. The conductor allegedly told her that it was headed towards Noida Sector 63, the police said.

Police said it was later found that the bus was returning empty after repairs at a workshop in Surajpur. The girl alleged that shortly after the bus started moving, the conductor began behaving inappropriately. She said both men then gangraped her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. She approached the police after the accused abandoned her near Ring Road in the Capital and fled.

Kuldeep and Sandeep have been booked for gang rape, kidnapping and assault. The police said the bus had curtains covering the sleeper berths, and forensic teams recovered strands of the girl’s hair from the vehicle.

A child welfare committee handed over the survivor to her parents while the accused were sent to judicial custody.

In 2012, the rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi sparked national outrage and prompted the government to pass tougher laws to check crimes against women.