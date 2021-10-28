Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 8 dead in Jammu and Kashmir road accident, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
india news

8 dead in Jammu and Kashmir road accident, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Eight people were killed after a mini bus they were travelling in from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge. Rescue operation is on at the site of the accident. Union minister Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to local authorities.
The bus fell into a gorge on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the deaths in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Thathri. Eight people were killed and several others injured after mini bus they were travelling in from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge early on Thursday.

"Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

RELATED STORIES

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, and 50,000 for those injured, the PMO further said on Twitter.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to local authorities. "Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," he said on Twitter.

The minister also paid condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir road accidents
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spotlight on G23 leaders as Congress gears up for 2022 organisational polls

India adds 16,156 new Covid-19 cases; highest single-day rise since October 23

Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede’s sister wants FIR registered against Malik

Those celebrating Pak's T20 World Cup win to face sedition charges: Adityanath
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP