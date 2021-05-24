Home / India News / 8 DNLA militants killed in Assam encounter
8 DNLA militants killed in Assam encounter

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Eight Dimasa National Liberation Army militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, along the Nagaland border, a senior official said.

Following specific information about the presence of the militants in the area, a team of police officers and Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation, led by West Karbi Anglong Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Sonowal.

An exchange of fire ensued between the security personnel and the militants in Michibailung area, following which eight members of the outfit were killed, the officer said.

Six bodies were initially recovered, and two others, suspected to be that of the outfit’s top leaders, were spotted later in the day during combing operations in the remote region, along the interstate border.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the operation has almost neutralised the DNLA and appealed to militants to shun violence.

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said one security personnel was injured during the operation, but “he is now out of danger”.

“DNLA has been involved in kidnapping, extortion and killings... A huge cache of weapons were recovered...,” he added.

With Agency inputs

