8 killed in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Six people were killed and nine others injured when a vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw in which they were travelling on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Friday.

K Eranna, a police officer, said the vehicle, believed to be a truck, rammed into the autorickshaw carrying agricultural labourers around 5.30am. He added five of the labourers, Sankaramma, 48, Nagaveni, 35, Chowdamma, 35, Savithri, 40, and Subbamma, 45, were crushed to death on the spot. Another unidentified woman died while being shifted to a government hospital. Nine others were undergoing treatment while the autorickshaw driver managed to escape with minor injuries.

“All the victims were agriculture labourers from Koppalakonda village of Garladinne block. They were going to Kottalapalli village of Peddavaduguru block to work in cotton fields,” said Eranna. He added police were going through the video footage obtained from CCTV cameras at the nearby toll plazas to identify the vehicle.

A speeding car separately hit and killed two pedestrians at Midthur, about 10km from Pamidi where the first accident took place. Ramesh Kumar, a local police officer, said the car with Karnataka registration was travelling from Anantapur to Kurnool when it hit the two, Yakob, 60, and Chakali Narayana Swamy, 62, while they were crossing the highway around 6.30am.