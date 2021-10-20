Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 8 trekkers among 14 missing after heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi
india news

8 trekkers among 14 missing after heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi

Of the 11 missing from the Chitkul via Harsil trekking route, eight are trekkers while three are porters
On October 14, a team of 17 people left for a trek to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district. They were supposed to reach Chitkul on October 19, but 11 of them went missing on October 18 (HT FILE)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST
By Vipin Negi and Kalyan Das

Dehradun: Fourteen people, including eight trekkers from West Bengal and Delhi, were reported missing in two separate incidents amid heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, officials said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, on October 14, a team of 17 people left for a trek to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district. They were supposed to reach Chitkul on October 19, but 11 of them went missing on October 18. “The team had gone for trekking near Lamkhaga Pass which is a 90km long trekking route passing through the remotest valleys of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and Gangotri in Uttarkashi. However, on Monday, due to snowfall in the area, 11 went missing. Six of them, all porters, managed to go to the ITBP camp in Chitkul village in Kinnaur and inform them about the incident on Tuesday,” said Jai Panwar, consultant to Uttarkashi district on disaster management.

“Of the 11 missing from the trekking route, eight are trekkers while three are porters. Seven of the eight trekkers hailed from West Bengal while one is from Delhi. The three porters were local,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

In the second incident, three porters went missing on October 17 when they were accompanying ITBP personnel to their posts near the Indo-China border in Uttarkashi.

“The ITBP officers, who informed the SDRF to seek help in finding them, said that the local porters had left for the border with ITBP men on October 15. However, on October 17, they got separated from the ITBP men due to heavy snowfall and went missing. The ITBP informed the district administration on the same on Tuesday evening after which on Wednesday, a chopper of the air force left with the SDRF personnel to search the missing people,” said Panwar, adding that a team of ITBP personnel had also left from their base in Neelapani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

5 dead, many stranded amid rains, landslides in Bengal and Sikkim

Overflowing Naini Lake floods Nainital’s Mall Road

State govt to get initial results of 7th sero survey on Monday, detailed report

New weapons deployed in east to counter China
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP